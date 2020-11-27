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Setting up a free energy generator with commercial parts
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627 views • November 27, 2020
Another helping video how to set up the chassis for the commercially available durable motors. This generator presented here is though a low power one giving low voltage. Look for MY MODIFICATION here in Brighteon. 40kW Generator on this channel. WITTS.WS is one reliable group of scientists. There you can find answer to all your energy needs. Their generators are not low power low amperage. They are my fellow servants of Yeshua, Son of God.
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