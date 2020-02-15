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America Fallen and Obama Arisen - RFID Beast, NWO, Trump and Babylon
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86 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Aug 7, 2017
The Obama Dreams haven't stopped. In fact, they're more clear than ever. We are being warned by the One who loves us. This message won't be popular with...well with anyone. The left loves BO and the right has false hope in America being Great again. Truth is, both sides are run by the same folks.
There are those who say that America isn't in the scriptures. But would that make any sense at all? Just read Jeremiah 50:3-52 and Revelation 17,18 as a start, and see if you change your mind.
Here I present my feelings on what will play out with the rise of the NWO / Beast system, the Falling of Babylon (America) and the subsequent Rise of Obama into world power.
I need to give more video credits but some of the titles got misplaced in my editing process. If anyone sees their video and wants credit please let me know and I'll add it to the description box asap.
The Obama Dreams haven't stopped. In fact, they're more clear than ever. We are being warned by the One who loves us. This message won't be popular with...well with anyone. The left loves BO and the right has false hope in America being Great again. Truth is, both sides are run by the same folks.
There are those who say that America isn't in the scriptures. But would that make any sense at all? Just read Jeremiah 50:3-52 and Revelation 17,18 as a start, and see if you change your mind.
Here I present my feelings on what will play out with the rise of the NWO / Beast system, the Falling of Babylon (America) and the subsequent Rise of Obama into world power.
I need to give more video credits but some of the titles got misplaced in my editing process. If anyone sees their video and wants credit please let me know and I'll add it to the description box asap.
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