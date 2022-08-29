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Marks of Spiritual Maturity - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday PM - Aug. 28 2022
Son Of The Light
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Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


Marks of Spiritual Maturity - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday PM - Aug. 28 2022


Add to Faith: Virtue, Then Knowledge, ... Temperance, ... Patience, ... Godliness, ... Brotherly Kindness and, Finally, Charity. O, But There Are Obstacles Along the Path. We Are Apt to Forget--How Tempting the World Is and How Truly Weak We Are (Fallen into Greed? Lust? Rebellion?). Then, We Meet Barzillai -- A Sterling Example of Spiritual Maturity and Humility.


Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:


Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Keywords
knowledgefaithcharitypatiencevirtuetemperancegodlinessbrotherly kindness
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