AZ Corruption Exposed: All Political Power is Inherent in the People | Jim O'Connor & Ray Michaels | Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick

Arizona Corporations Commission Jim O’Connor and Char of LD8 Ray Michaels join Michele Swinick on this episode of Save My Freedom.
Throughout this episode, they expose the corruption in Arizona, and then discuss how the Bible and the United States Constitution reveal how you win elections.
