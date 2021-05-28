© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNAP LOCKDOWNS IN AUSTRALIA, POP-UP CLINICS VACCINATE KIDS W/OUT PARENTAL CONSENT, MORE DEAD
Follow
4
Share
Report
280 views • May 28, 2021
Snap Lockdowns In Australia, Pop-up Clinics Vaccinate Kids W/out Parental Consent, More Dead, & Injured From Vaccines, Tyranny Only Cementing Itself For Us All - F**king GRRREAT!
MIRROR SOURCE:
neverlosetruth: https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-27_17-12-54:f
Make No Mistake: Those who remain ignorant, those who do nothing, they are ruining our lives, and helping to kill and injure adults and children.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-and-suffering-continue-to-follow-covid-19-bioweapon-injections/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/haziq-kamaruddin-27-year-old-malaysian-olympic-archer-develops-blood-clots-dead-10-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/india-78-year-old-bollywood-music-composer-raam-laxman-aka-vijay-patil-dead-six-days-after-second-covishield-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/ellen-whitney-pro-vaccine-new-jersey-woman-suffers-blood-clots-collapsed-lung-10-days-after-experimental-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/clive-haddon-74-year-old-australian-man-dies-in-hospital-after-doctors-refuse-to-treat-him-for-astrazeneca-blood-clots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/12184-dead-1196190-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vanessa Valentine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzPM3xcaTs4
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/theyre-killing-children-with-covid-19-bioweapon-shots-are-you-prepared-to-die-defending-your-children/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/noRWx4ko8GRC/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/parental-consent-not-needed-covid19-vaccine/
https://www.facebook.com/kinchellapistilli/videos/10159057490661273
Tickets For exercising
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1387484770091868161
https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/trudeau-gets-leeway-from-voters-on-slower-u-s-border-reopening
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/canadians-overwhelmingly-support-leaving-us-border-closed-until-september
MIRROR SOURCE:
neverlosetruth: https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-27_17-12-54:f
Make No Mistake: Those who remain ignorant, those who do nothing, they are ruining our lives, and helping to kill and injure adults and children.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/death-and-suffering-continue-to-follow-covid-19-bioweapon-injections/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/haziq-kamaruddin-27-year-old-malaysian-olympic-archer-develops-blood-clots-dead-10-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/india-78-year-old-bollywood-music-composer-raam-laxman-aka-vijay-patil-dead-six-days-after-second-covishield-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/ellen-whitney-pro-vaccine-new-jersey-woman-suffers-blood-clots-collapsed-lung-10-days-after-experimental-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/25/clive-haddon-74-year-old-australian-man-dies-in-hospital-after-doctors-refuse-to-treat-him-for-astrazeneca-blood-clots/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/12184-dead-1196190-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vanessa Valentine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzPM3xcaTs4
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/theyre-killing-children-with-covid-19-bioweapon-shots-are-you-prepared-to-die-defending-your-children/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/noRWx4ko8GRC/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/parental-consent-not-needed-covid19-vaccine/
https://www.facebook.com/kinchellapistilli/videos/10159057490661273
Tickets For exercising
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1387484770091868161
https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/trudeau-gets-leeway-from-voters-on-slower-u-s-border-reopening
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/canadians-overwhelmingly-support-leaving-us-border-closed-until-september
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.