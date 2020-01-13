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9 news Denver Colorado IS FAKE NEWS
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46 views • January 13, 2020
Jeremy Jojola recently did another report LIEING to the public about what they are doing in our sky’s above Denver.
He mocks people on Twitter laughing and demeaning anyone who disagrees with his “reporting”.
In his report, one “expert” states that even though we have the technology and we think that it is a good idea, to help combat global warming, we are NOT spraying chemicals in the sky’s. Use you minds people, because they don't want you too think for your self. Get off facebook and look up from your phones!
He mocks people on Twitter laughing and demeaning anyone who disagrees with his “reporting”.
In his report, one “expert” states that even though we have the technology and we think that it is a good idea, to help combat global warming, we are NOT spraying chemicals in the sky’s. Use you minds people, because they don't want you too think for your self. Get off facebook and look up from your phones!
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