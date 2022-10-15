Wake Up! 9/11 - The Georgia Guidestones BLOCK

This video has gotten some undue hits because I put Georgia Guidestones UPDATE, but it was an old update. I've been going through a lot of old videos and posting them here on Brighteon, so, please forgive the error. This video features a montage of the twin towers in 3d to the song "the Hall of the Mountain King", followed by the intro to the tales from the crypt song, followed by James explaining the Georgia Guidestones and finally a detailed breakdown of the block.

My apologies to anyone I pissed off with the word Update... James