© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (18 August, 2021): Afghan Insurrection, Philly 2-Ply Masks, Digital Currency & More
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 19, 2021
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1427726912999378953
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427687180017803264
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1427311277081309187
https://twitter.com/TOLOnews/status/1427204278695997442
https://twitter.com/GoodAMLiberty/status/1426887941524279303
https://www.amazon.com/American-Empire-Before-Fall-Bruce/dp/1452829535
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMcy3MYRtns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTbg11pCwOc
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427051404867293185
https://twitter.com/MLiamMcCollum/status/1426718136854749186
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDioyzjMFfc
https://summit.news/2021/08/18/unbelievable-taliban-troll-biden-on-twitter-by-posing-with-ice-cream/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427671216194789377
https://www.theblaze.com/news/airline-autistic-boy-covid-test-fly
https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/southwest-flight-attendant-mask-glue-toddler-b1903754.html
https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1426564766827376646/vid/1280x720/Lz2v9UUqDCguYZD7.mp4?tag=14
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/05/new-york-senate-passes-bill-which-will-allow-officials-to-imprison-members-of-public-in-concentration-camps/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FPehpfdTleDo/
https://rumble.com/vl8qbh-should-we-blame-biden-for-afghan-war-loss.html?mref=jcwo5&;mc=2sdbb
https://ktul.com/news/nation-world/former-nfl-quarterback-jay-cutler-indicates-run-for-school-board-after-mask-mandate
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-delta-a-threat-to-kids/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/texas-requests-five-mortuary-trailers-anticipation-covid-deaths-n1276924?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma
https://summit.news/2021/08/17/taliban-immediately-moves-to-confiscate-firearms-from-civilians/
https://www.australiannationalreview.com/health/doctor-on-covid-vax-we-screwed-up-we-didnt-realize-the-spike-protein-is-a-toxin-does-this-mean-everyone-vaxinated-is-manufacturing-their-own-spike-protein-toxins-in-their/
https://www.outkick.com/las-vegas-raiders-first-nfl-team-to-require-proof-of-covid-19-vaccinations-to-be-at-home-games/
https://rumble.com/vl0qeu-uks-vaccine-passport-problem.html?mref=6ozih&;mrefc=2
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/08/11/group-most-vax-hesitant-most-educated-researchers-findb-n2593948?178
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568122-us-to-recommend-booster-shots-for-most-americans-8-months-after-fully?rl=1
https://twitter.com/DHSgov/status/1419737933607841800
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248704/los-angeles-archdiocese-wont-provide-religious-exemption-from-covid-vaccines
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-and-ad-council-collaborate-to-promote-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-americas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY5rwTnJF0U
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1428010252323237899
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/moderna-starts-human-trials-revolutionary-hiv-vaccine-week/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/businesses-are-refusing-enforce-frances-vaccine-passport
https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/nearly-1000-people-protest-in-northern-kentucky-over-vaccine-mandate-at-local-hospitals/4HXOSVWARFA6FDG2H7VTUXAJNY/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposium/
https://www.rt.com/news/532265-new-zealand-snap-lockdown-one-case/
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-philadelphia-announces-double-mask-mandate-government-workers
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-double-masks-city-employees
https://www.businessinsider.com/covid-19-philadelphia-says-businesses-must-require-vaccines-or-masks-2021-8
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/fired-over-lack-of-vaccine-you-may-lose-unemployment-benefits/
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/16/victoria-covid-update-melbourne-under-curfew-as-daniel-andrews-extends-lockdown-by-two-weeks
https://twitter.com/Migslepi/status/1427359615772200960
https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/1427785623679606788
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427890972038414339
https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1427882380132593667
https://twitter.com/StarrWilson3121/status/1426558585606000647
https://twitter.com/erintheboss/status/1427120430872027140
https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1427774772264439813
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1427625890859474946
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427529467984031752
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427562820552601600
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1427396086977777668
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1427195446741643266
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1427326437439287307
https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1426982323304685570
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mkGx4e3iLwwX/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1426343202735411206
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427687180017803264
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1427311277081309187
https://twitter.com/TOLOnews/status/1427204278695997442
https://twitter.com/GoodAMLiberty/status/1426887941524279303
https://www.amazon.com/American-Empire-Before-Fall-Bruce/dp/1452829535
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMcy3MYRtns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTbg11pCwOc
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427051404867293185
https://twitter.com/MLiamMcCollum/status/1426718136854749186
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDioyzjMFfc
https://summit.news/2021/08/18/unbelievable-taliban-troll-biden-on-twitter-by-posing-with-ice-cream/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427671216194789377
https://www.theblaze.com/news/airline-autistic-boy-covid-test-fly
https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/southwest-flight-attendant-mask-glue-toddler-b1903754.html
https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1426564766827376646/vid/1280x720/Lz2v9UUqDCguYZD7.mp4?tag=14
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/05/new-york-senate-passes-bill-which-will-allow-officials-to-imprison-members-of-public-in-concentration-camps/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FPehpfdTleDo/
https://rumble.com/vl8qbh-should-we-blame-biden-for-afghan-war-loss.html?mref=jcwo5&;mc=2sdbb
https://ktul.com/news/nation-world/former-nfl-quarterback-jay-cutler-indicates-run-for-school-board-after-mask-mandate
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-delta-a-threat-to-kids/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/texas-requests-five-mortuary-trailers-anticipation-covid-deaths-n1276924?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma
https://summit.news/2021/08/17/taliban-immediately-moves-to-confiscate-firearms-from-civilians/
https://www.australiannationalreview.com/health/doctor-on-covid-vax-we-screwed-up-we-didnt-realize-the-spike-protein-is-a-toxin-does-this-mean-everyone-vaxinated-is-manufacturing-their-own-spike-protein-toxins-in-their/
https://www.outkick.com/las-vegas-raiders-first-nfl-team-to-require-proof-of-covid-19-vaccinations-to-be-at-home-games/
https://rumble.com/vl0qeu-uks-vaccine-passport-problem.html?mref=6ozih&;mrefc=2
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/08/11/group-most-vax-hesitant-most-educated-researchers-findb-n2593948?178
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568122-us-to-recommend-booster-shots-for-most-americans-8-months-after-fully?rl=1
https://twitter.com/DHSgov/status/1419737933607841800
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248704/los-angeles-archdiocese-wont-provide-religious-exemption-from-covid-vaccines
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-and-ad-council-collaborate-to-promote-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-americas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY5rwTnJF0U
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1428010252323237899
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/moderna-starts-human-trials-revolutionary-hiv-vaccine-week/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/businesses-are-refusing-enforce-frances-vaccine-passport
https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/nearly-1000-people-protest-in-northern-kentucky-over-vaccine-mandate-at-local-hospitals/4HXOSVWARFA6FDG2H7VTUXAJNY/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposium/
https://www.rt.com/news/532265-new-zealand-snap-lockdown-one-case/
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-philadelphia-announces-double-mask-mandate-government-workers
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-double-masks-city-employees
https://www.businessinsider.com/covid-19-philadelphia-says-businesses-must-require-vaccines-or-masks-2021-8
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/fired-over-lack-of-vaccine-you-may-lose-unemployment-benefits/
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/16/victoria-covid-update-melbourne-under-curfew-as-daniel-andrews-extends-lockdown-by-two-weeks
https://twitter.com/Migslepi/status/1427359615772200960
https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/1427785623679606788
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427890972038414339
https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1427882380132593667
https://twitter.com/StarrWilson3121/status/1426558585606000647
https://twitter.com/erintheboss/status/1427120430872027140
https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1427774772264439813
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1427625890859474946
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1427529467984031752
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427562820552601600
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1427396086977777668
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1427195446741643266
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1427326437439287307
https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1426982323304685570
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mkGx4e3iLwwX/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1426343202735411206
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.