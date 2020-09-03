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What's in the Bag?
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29 views • September 03, 2020
In ancient Israel, the Chief Priest wore a bag (also called a Breastplate) around his neck. Inside the bag was a mysterious means of discerning the mind and will of God. What was in the bag? That's the question Bible teacher Steve Gregg discusses in this highlight from one of his lectures on the Book of Exodus.
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