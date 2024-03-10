Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Which God Joe?
channel image
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
9 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

Poem that asks the question: what god does Joe Biden worship?  Molech, Beelzebub, Ishtar?  There's another one I missed that he might worship, Mars, the Roman god of war.  Maybe all four, the Romans had many gods.  They didn't want to leave anyone out and get him or her mad at them.  

Keywords
dementiasatanjoe bidencrownbriberypoetrycornerpretenderchiefbucketsnifferdiapersbullwinkle hairthrone thief

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket