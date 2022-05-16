© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witchcraft in Ukraine and Russia Sets Playbook for the War
Follow
1
Share
Report
135 views • May 16, 2022
Marina Abramovic recently introduced the Crystal Wall of Crying in Ukraine to honor the persecuted ones of days past. Yet today war makes casualties of all sides because Satan is playing his game of chess with mankind. This video details how rampant witchcraft has become in this war. Witches are battling for dominance at this point in time. We Christians know that Jesus will ultimately defeat all his foes when he returns. May all these humans realize how they have been used as pawns in Satan's schemes ad come to repentance and under the safety of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ before the end comes. Visit my Website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.