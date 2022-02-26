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Why Cool Azul Sports Gel must have after workout!
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Cool Azul® Sports Gel is formulated with a full 10 percent of pure essential oils in every 3.4-ounce tube. Along with hydrating the skin, our sports gel boasts a topically cooling blend of Peppermint, Plectranthus Oregano, and Dorado Azul essential oils with menthol and camphor to help relieve sore muscles.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
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