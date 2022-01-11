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Introducing Compost Toilets to Africa
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4 views • January 11, 2022
2.3 billion people don't have toilets. The village of Dongobesh provides a perfect example of a culture that lacks toilets, other than open defecation or a hole in the ground. The elderly and the handicapped have difficulty squatting over a pit latrine, or open defecating. Compost toilets provide a solution. Filmed by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook.
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