Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gun Confiscation Just Arrived 02/12/2024
The Prophecy Club
Hawaii finds a loophole in its gun laws, and therefore puts a bullet in the heart of the Constitution. Instead of American History, the Hawaii court looked at the Island’s Pre-American History for Guidance on the protections provided by its state constitution. The Judges concluded Hawaii’s “Spirit of Aloha” overrode SCOTUS’s view that its citizens are entitle to gun rights.

