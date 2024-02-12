Gun Confiscation Just Arrived 02/12/2024

Hawaii finds a loophole in its gun laws, and therefore puts a bullet in the heart of the Constitution. Instead of American History, the Hawaii court looked at the Island’s Pre-American History for Guidance on the protections provided by its state constitution. The Judges concluded Hawaii’s “Spirit of Aloha” overrode SCOTUS’s view that its citizens are entitle to gun rights.
