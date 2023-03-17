X22 REPORT Ep. 3022b - Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3022b - March 16, 2023
Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget
The [DS] is now scrambling to shift the narrative, Biden is on deck and the evidence is now coming out and the D party will make a move on him. The people are now seeing the crimes and its going to get worse as time goes on.
The [DS] used everything they had to get rid of Trump and in the process they hurt the people and the people will not forget. There will be accountability.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.