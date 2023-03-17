Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3022b - Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget
180 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3022b - March 16, 2023

Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget

The [DS] is now scrambling to shift the narrative, Biden is on deck and the evidence is now coming out and the D party will make a move on him. The people are now seeing the crimes and its going to get worse as time goes on.

The [DS] used everything they had to get rid of Trump and in the process they hurt the people and the people will not forget. There will be accountability.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! 



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket