X22 REPORT Ep. 3022b - Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3022b - March 16, 2023

Trap Has Been Set For The UniParty,Crimes Against Humanity,Treason,We Will Never Forget

The [DS] is now scrambling to shift the narrative, Biden is on deck and the evidence is now coming out and the D party will make a move on him. The people are now seeing the crimes and its going to get worse as time goes on.

The [DS] used everything they had to get rid of Trump and in the process they hurt the people and the people will not forget. There will be accountability.

