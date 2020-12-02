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‘It must be part of a master plan’: COVID drugs banned despite efficacy
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70 views • December 02, 2020
Sky News Australia - 28 Nov 2020
Nations across the globe have “completely de-emphasised and almost obfuscated” effective coronavirus treatments in their public health approach to the pandemic, says Professor of Medicine Dr Peter McCullough.
“There’s literally been nothing outside of a public health approach for just wearing masks, staying at home, sheltering in place and waiting for a vaccine,” he told Sky News.
“It must be part of a master plan.
“But I have to tell you for people who get sick it doesn’t work." Mr McCullough declared there was in fact “no controversy over whether or not hydroxychloroquine works” saying the chances that the drug doesn’t work are calculated to be one in 17 billion.
“The controversy is on the public health approach to COVID-19," he said.
“I think historians are going to be very unkind to Australia, Canada, the United States, the UK, western European Union, and some south American countries.
“They are what I call the nihilistic countries. The countries that are offering no home treatment … and creating such a fearful population right now that is … hungry for a vaccine to just move on."
Nations across the globe have “completely de-emphasised and almost obfuscated” effective coronavirus treatments in their public health approach to the pandemic, says Professor of Medicine Dr Peter McCullough.
“There’s literally been nothing outside of a public health approach for just wearing masks, staying at home, sheltering in place and waiting for a vaccine,” he told Sky News.
“It must be part of a master plan.
“But I have to tell you for people who get sick it doesn’t work." Mr McCullough declared there was in fact “no controversy over whether or not hydroxychloroquine works” saying the chances that the drug doesn’t work are calculated to be one in 17 billion.
“The controversy is on the public health approach to COVID-19," he said.
“I think historians are going to be very unkind to Australia, Canada, the United States, the UK, western European Union, and some south American countries.
“They are what I call the nihilistic countries. The countries that are offering no home treatment … and creating such a fearful population right now that is … hungry for a vaccine to just move on."
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