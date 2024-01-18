Create New Account
Thoughts on Elon musk, the weed spaceman.
Gabe Mondragon
Published Yesterday

For specificity, my analysis of the data presented to me is that Donald Trump ignored Flynn's advice because he was afraid of violent physical confrontation. When it comes to fight or flight, Elon chooses flight. Just as weed is a coward's flight from reality.

Keywords
trumpcannabiselon muskcowardiceseneca the wiseroman luxuria

