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The Benefits of Therapy | Dr. Chris Boyce and Stefan Molyneux
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4 views • December 21, 2020
Chris Boyce talks with Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio about his statistical analysis indicating that psychological therapy is 32 times more effective at promoting happiness than increased income.
Article: http://www.fdrurl.com/cboyce
Chris Boyce is currently an Early Career Research Fellow funded by the Institute of Advanced Study. Chris graduated from the University of Surrey with a First Class honours degree in Economics. He then moved to the University of Warwick to complete an MSc in Economics and a PhD in Psychology. His current research remains primarily within the field of economics but draws on ideas from psychology. Specifically he is concerned with understanding how economic circumstances influence an individual's health and happiness.
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Article: http://www.fdrurl.com/cboyce
Chris Boyce is currently an Early Career Research Fellow funded by the Institute of Advanced Study. Chris graduated from the University of Surrey with a First Class honours degree in Economics. He then moved to the University of Warwick to complete an MSc in Economics and a PhD in Psychology. His current research remains primarily within the field of economics but draws on ideas from psychology. Specifically he is concerned with understanding how economic circumstances influence an individual's health and happiness.
DON'T GET USED
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