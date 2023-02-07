Hollywood The 2023 Grammys Go 'Full Satan' And It's Sponsored By Pfizer-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 6 2023

If you were looking for a theme song wrapped in an iconic moment to truly symbolize what it means to be here on Day 1,057 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, the 2023 Grammys last night was just the ticket. You had LGBTQ+ transgenders, Satan, women in cages being beaten with whips, all while singing a song called 'Unholy'. And if that wasn't enough, the moment this demonic mess was done, they cut to a 'brought to you by Pfizer' promo, tying the two in nice and neatly together. There is nothing more you need to know about the Great Reset, the pandemic, gain of function and all the rest of that junk than that. But don't take my word for it, watch the video below and see for yourself.In 5 minutes last night, the Grammys showed you a visual production of just about everything we've been warning you about since it all began. How many times have you heard me tell you on the Podcast about the 'rising spirit of Antichrist'? It rose over the Grammys last night, and broadcast to a hundred million people. How many times have you heard me expose the evils of Pfizer and Big Pharma? Pfizer sponsored that satanic moment. People, if you can't see where we are on the end times timeline by now, if you can't see that everything we've been warning you about is happening right in front of your face, then I don't know what to tell you. Obviously we will be discussing this in detail on the Podcast today so please join us. Like we've always said NTEB'ers are some of the most well-informed people on the face of the earth regarding the end times, and last night the 2023 Grammys proved that…TO THE FIGHT!!!

