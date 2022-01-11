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A Daily Devotional by Charles Haddon Spurgeon Specifically For These Troubled Times
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4 views • January 11, 2022
Our world is in Choas right now. As our flesh fears our spirits need now more than ever to turn to the Word of God for comfort and guidance so as to keep our focus on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
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