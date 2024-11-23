🔥🔥While Americans Are Watching WWE Politics: Australia Is Ramping Up MANDATORY Digital ID🔥🔥





Dystopia in disguise is the hardest dystopia to fight.



There is no sugarcoating the REAL, reality about what is coming in the next twenty four months. The foxes are in the hen house, the hens are high on hopium and the feathers are about to fly.



Prepare for a million insane narratives, severe crisis propaganda, deep fakes, keyfab, liberal scapegoating, anti-heroes, MAGA & Con Inc. pundits with their hair on fire and a LONG series of false choices and technocratic ‘solutions’ to tackle the latest crisis.



Prepare for the Reality DC Show and some serious WWE style fake fighting - but understand the very troubling and very dangerous agendas which will be hidden behind the frenzied news cycle and a temporarily HIJACKED freedom movement.



Most importantly - prepare for an endless cycle of PROBLEM + REACTION = FALSE SOLUTION. And get ready to fight back.



We are going to have to keep our wits about us, stick to the truth, REFUSE to be fearful, put on the full armor or God and trust in Jesus to guide through these very treacherous and confusing times.



We will do this together.

And we will be victorious.



Shannon’s Top Headlines November 21, 2024



URGENT: The Australian Government is rushing through its social media age ban

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/urgent-less-than-24-hours-to-provide



Leaks Expose Secret British Military Cell Plotting To ‘Keep Ukraine Fighting’

https://scheerpost.com/2024/11/19/leaks-expose-secret-british-military-cell-plotting-to-keep-ukraine-fighting/



Project 2025, a border ‘national emergency’, and Trump’s police state

https://www.stridentconservative.com/project-2025-a-border-national-emergency-and-trumps-police-state/



Techno-Populism - Revenge Of The Nerds

https://www.technocracy.news/technopopulism-when-technocrats-take-over-the-government/



Six Simple Steps to Pharma Reform

https://brownstone.org/articles/six-simple-steps-to-pharma-reform/



