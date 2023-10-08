Orchestrated Attack to Justify an Escalation of War? We don't fall for this charade again!

Food for thought posted by Inversionism on X:

How did the iron dome fail in Israel and allow all those rockets through? How did so many Hamas soldiers get past the most militarized and protected border in the world to slaughter innocent civilians? Israel is incredibly advanced with some of the best military and surveillance technologies in the world.

Is there any chance this is like operation northwoods and the attack was orchestrated or allowed to justify an escalation of war? Could forces above both the US, Israel, and Palestine be manipulating them both for an agenda ahead of the elections?

There are levels and complexities to what's happening right now, and you all have to start thinking like they do with strategy and special interests in mind. You can't just immediately accept the narrative being spoonfed to you by governments, intelligence agencies, and MSM like it's the only objective truth that you accept without question. Have none of you learned your lesson in the past few years with COVID?





THEY ALL LIE CONSTANTLY. All governments. All militaries. All news organizations. They all lie as a point of baseline policy and have worked in lockstep together throughout the entire pandemic psyop, but now that it involves war and conflict in Israel, we just forget all that and go back to believing them?

Inversionism: I'm not falling for this charade again. I learned this lesson years ago investigating 9/11.

