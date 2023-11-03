Free Foot Chakra Biofield Clearing Session -174 Hz & 528 Hz Tuning Forks - Let Go & Move Forward

Short Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session. This session focuses on the Foot Chakras. Listening can help a person feel more supported an able to take the next steps forward in life. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.



In this short session I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to invite stuck energy off to the side of each Foot chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I also mix that energy in and column out over each Foot chakra. I finish up by columning out over each Foot chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. This clearing is intended to help release stuck energies in order to help overcome challenges relating to letting go of the past and moving forward with the present.





As with other videos, the large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Canva.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.





Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.