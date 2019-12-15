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Hot Take: Democrat Defections
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8 views • December 15, 2019
A NJ Democrat defects to the GOP. This is a dark portent for the Left. #VanDrew #NewJersey #politics
The Pineys: Book 3
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08245Z99M
The Pineys Book 2
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The Pineys: Book 1
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Wokeistan: A Novel https://smile.amazon.com/Wokeistan-Novel-Tony-DiGerolamo-ebook/dp/B07TTWJ8WD?_encoding=UTF8&ie=UTF8&keywords=wokeistan%3A%20A%20novel&pldnNewCustomer=1&qid=1564513927&ref_=smi_ge_cnf_cnf_smi&s=gateway&sr=8-1#
MGTOW's Sandman reviewing Wokeistan: A Novel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C7V7Nu06SY
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-Dq7eGvB1Q
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xb8m0zFTUhZU/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TonyDiGerolamo
The Webcomic Factory: http://www.thewebcomicfactory.com
Super Frat: http://www.superfrat.com
The Pineys: Book 3
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08245Z99M
The Pineys Book 2
https://www.amazon.com/Pineys-Book-Witch-Piney-Are-ebook/dp/B07ZPDPZ9N/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=The+Pineys%3A+Book+2&qid=1572387046&s=digital-text&sr=1-1
The Pineys: Book 1
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B07XVCWVCK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=The+Pineys&qid=1568345717&s=digital-text&sr=1-1
Wokeistan: A Novel https://smile.amazon.com/Wokeistan-Novel-Tony-DiGerolamo-ebook/dp/B07TTWJ8WD?_encoding=UTF8&ie=UTF8&keywords=wokeistan%3A%20A%20novel&pldnNewCustomer=1&qid=1564513927&ref_=smi_ge_cnf_cnf_smi&s=gateway&sr=8-1#
MGTOW's Sandman reviewing Wokeistan: A Novel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C7V7Nu06SY
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-Dq7eGvB1Q
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xb8m0zFTUhZU/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TonyDiGerolamo
The Webcomic Factory: http://www.thewebcomicfactory.com
Super Frat: http://www.superfrat.com
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