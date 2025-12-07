Police chief schools pro-Israel politicians on football hooligans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chief Constable of West Midlands Police Craig Guildford defended his decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a football match against Aston Villa. He says the force made an informed decision based on intelligence provided by Dutch police about the conduct of Maccabi fans during a match against Amsterdam in November 2024.
He appeared before the British parliament's Home Affairs Select Committee to explain the decision to a panel of MPs, most of which declared membership of - or donations from - 'Friends of Israel' groups.
Help Declassified expose the powerful by donating to our 2026 fundraiser: https://secure.declassifieduk.org/2026
Mirrored - Declassified UK
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!