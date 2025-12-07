Police chief schools pro-Israel politicians on football hooligans

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police Craig Guildford defended his decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a football match against Aston Villa. He says the force made an informed decision based on intelligence provided by Dutch police about the conduct of Maccabi fans during a match against Amsterdam in November 2024.

He appeared before the British parliament's Home Affairs Select Committee to explain the decision to a panel of MPs, most of which declared membership of - or donations from - 'Friends of Israel' groups.

Help Declassified expose the powerful by donating to our 2026 fundraiser: https://secure.declassifieduk.org/2026

Mirrored - Declassified UK

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!