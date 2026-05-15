Episode 19 - Discussion with galactic tranformer agent Harlan Gruber

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On this episode i'm joined by Harlan Gruber who discusses his cosmic wisdom through decades of energetic synthesis. Harlan also creates beautiful portal structures at the Burning Man festival and we discuss all things cosmic ending with all things chatting about the progressive rock band Yes!
Links to Harlan's sites and those relevant to things brought up in our discussion.
Harlan's links
https://portaltothenewearth.com
https://www.youtube.com/@portaltothenewearth
Relevant links about topics mentioned.
https://tomkenyon.com/the-sphere-of-all-possibilities
Elon Musk video:
Elon Musk at the 11:11 Diamond Portal - Burning Man 2004
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqP3IIj-DHw
and this is a playlist of all the short Portal videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B71tSmMKgqw&list=PLRkoz2KRf4A-QeAAHgJwgRAH8Q36VY1eS
We did mention at the end specifically the Sky Portal that was at the New Living Expo.
Here is a video of when it debuted:
Sky Portal Texas Eclipse 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5TLpojXc2I
We did mention this at the beginning:
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks "Close to the Edge"