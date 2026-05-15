Episode 19 - Discussion with galactic tranformer agent Harlan Gruber

On this episode i'm joined by Harlan Gruber who discusses his cosmic wisdom through decades of energetic synthesis. Harlan also creates beautiful portal structures at the Burning Man festival and we discuss all things cosmic ending with all things chatting about the progressive rock band Yes!





Links to Harlan's sites and those relevant to things brought up in our discussion.





Harlan's links





https://transportals.org/





https://portaltothenewearth.com





https://www.youtube.com/@portaltothenewearth









Relevant links about topics mentioned.





https://tomkenyon.com/the-sphere-of-all-possibilities





Elon Musk video:





Elon Musk at the 11:11 Diamond Portal - Burning Man 2004

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqP3IIj-DHw





and this is a playlist of all the short Portal videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B71tSmMKgqw&list=PLRkoz2KRf4A-QeAAHgJwgRAH8Q36VY1eS





We did mention at the end specifically the Sky Portal that was at the New Living Expo.

Here is a video of when it debuted:





Sky Portal Texas Eclipse 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5TLpojXc2I





We did mention this at the beginning:





https://ascensionglossary.com





Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks "Close to the Edge"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt7b71WGA7s