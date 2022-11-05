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Dr Robert Malone, And Dr Naomi Wolf Talk About Pharma's Grip
On Vaccines And Covid.
https://rumble.com/v1rpkos-dr-robert-malone-and-dr-naomi-wolf-talk-about-vaccines-and-covid..html
REALLY important discussion. Pharma is in charge all the way down to school boards.
Dr. Robert Malone @RWMaloneMD And Dr. Naomi Wolf Talk About Vaccines And Covid In The War Room
Original Source
https://t.me/marksteele5g/9972 ##
mRNA Jabs, DR Naomi Wolfe, Dr Robert Malone
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
mRNA Jabs, DR Naomi Wolfe, Dr Robert Malone