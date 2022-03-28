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Russia Ending the War Not Starting It
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240 views • March 28, 2022
"It's not Russia starting a war, it's Russia ending the war happening here the last 8 years" - Roman Kosarev
"While in Donetsk a few days ago, I met RT journalist Roman Kosarev, who has been based in the Donbass republics, covering Ukraine's war on the people, a war ignored by Western media and politicians." - Eva K Bartlett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZLLdZbzDTY
Follow Roman's work:
https://t.me/corrkosarev
https://www.rt.com/search?q=roman+kosarev
https://www.facebook.com/rkosarev
"While in Donetsk a few days ago, I met RT journalist Roman Kosarev, who has been based in the Donbass republics, covering Ukraine's war on the people, a war ignored by Western media and politicians." - Eva K Bartlett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZLLdZbzDTY
Follow Roman's work:
https://t.me/corrkosarev
https://www.rt.com/search?q=roman+kosarev
https://www.facebook.com/rkosarev
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