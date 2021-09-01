The MOST FUN You'll Ever Have with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny!!!

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While many of you know Dr. Sherri Tenpenny as the women who warns against the adverse effects of vaccines, you may not know that she is a woman of divers talents. Sherri grew up on a horse farm, where her father was a horse trainer and she would often ride horses bareback. In college, she studied piano and Sherri says that the biggest highlight of her entire life was partaking in a perfect piano recital. She played a Rachmaninoff duet on piano in D minor with her classmate Betsy and tells us the moment at the end has continued to be her crescendo and crowning moment in life! As a renaissance woman she picked up several instruments, was an avid choreographer, but eventually settled on medicine for her career- which as we now know, was a divine calling. She has helped countless patients over the years, and countless more people through her speeches and interviews.
Read More with links to Dr. Tenpenny's sites: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/the-most-fun-youll-ever-have-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny/