【 G -Times NEWS】Demand for Blood from Unvaccinated Soars

https://gnews.org/articles/562524
Summary：According \"Canadian Health Alliance\" on November 26th, given that people who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 carry the spike protein that causes diseases such as blood clots, the global demand for unvaccinated blood is surging
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.