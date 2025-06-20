Camping O'Brien Hashbrowns and Scrambled Eggs (no fresh eggs)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍳🥔 Can you really make eggs and potatoes with ZERO fresh food?
YUP. These O’Brien hashbrowns and scrambled eggs are made 100% from shelf stable ingredients — no fridge, no freezer, and no fresh eggs or potatoes needed.
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/obrien-hashbrowns-and-eggs
Perfect for:
⛺ Camping
💡 Power outages
🛋️ Lazy mornings
🏡 Everyday life when you just don’t wanna cook from scratch
👋 Hi! I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 💁♀️
I make fast, easy meals using only pantry staples — no fresh food, no stress! This breakfast is:
🥔 Crispy O’Brien hashbrowns with bell peppers and onions
🍳 Fluffy scrambled eggs made from powdered eggs (yup, and they’re GOOD!)
😋 Creamy, delicious, and feeds 5 people
📦 All made with shelf-stable pantry ingredients
⏱️ Takes about 20 minutes from start to finish!
💡 BONUS: My secret egg trick = powdered milk + syrup 🥛🍯
👉 Makes powdered eggs taste creamy and just like the real thing!
