Camping O'Brien Hashbrowns and Scrambled Eggs (no fresh eggs)

🍳🥔 Can you really make eggs and potatoes with ZERO fresh food?

YUP. These O’Brien hashbrowns and scrambled eggs are made 100% from shelf stable ingredients — no fridge, no freezer, and no fresh eggs or potatoes needed.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/obrien-hashbrowns-and-eggs

Perfect for:

⛺ Camping









💡 Power outages









🛋️ Lazy mornings









🏡 Everyday life when you just don’t wanna cook from scratch









Hi! I'm MJ from LoadedPotato.org

I make fast, easy meals using only pantry staples — no fresh food, no stress! This breakfast is:

🥔 Crispy O’Brien hashbrowns with bell peppers and onions









🍳 Fluffy scrambled eggs made from powdered eggs (yup, and they’re GOOD!)









😋 Creamy, delicious, and feeds 5 people









📦 All made with shelf-stable pantry ingredients









⏱️ Takes about 20 minutes from start to finish!









💡 BONUS: My secret egg trick = powdered milk + syrup 🥛🍯

👉 Makes powdered eggs taste creamy and just like the real thing!

