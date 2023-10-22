Create New Account
†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η αντιμετώπιση του Θανάτου κατά τον ιερό Χρυσόστομο (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2013)
Μία παρηγορητική ομιλία του μακαριστού π. Νικολάου Μανώλη σχετικά με τη χριστιανική αντιμετώπιση της απώλειας των αγαπημένων μας προσώπων. Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2013 στο πνευματικό κέντρο του ιερού ναού Προφήτου Ηλιού Θεσσαλονίκης.

godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

