†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η αντιμετώπιση του Θανάτου κατά τον ιερό Χρυσόστομο (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2013)

Μία παρηγορητική ομιλία του μακαριστού π. Νικολάου Μανώλη σχετικά με τη χριστιανική αντιμετώπιση της απώλειας των αγαπημένων μας προσώπων.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2013 στο πνευματικό κέντρο του ιερού ναού Προφήτου Ηλιού Θεσσαλονίκης.
