Ben Bergquam | “Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib calls Capitol Police on me

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it?
Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.
Real America’s Voice News
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1717596898595320246?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.