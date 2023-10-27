Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | “Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib calls Capitol Police on me
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it?


Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.


Real America’s Voice News

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1717596898595320246?s=20




