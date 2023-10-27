Ben Bergquam | “Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib calls Capitol Police on me

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





“Jihad squad” member Rashida Tlaib screams at me, and then her staff after I confront her on her support for Hamas. Censure is a start but it isn’t enough! How have we gotten to a place in our country where we allow people to represent our government who are actively working against it?





Secure our borders and deport all terrorist sympathizers.





