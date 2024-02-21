Report: Five Eyes Espionage Alliance Spied on Trump

According to explosive new claims by investigative journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag, the U.S. intelligence community had lots of foreign help in its illegal surveillance of 26 Donald Trump associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.





Other stories:





11:36 - The State of Utah has enacted a new law to rein in unconstitutional federal overreach.





22:15 - Republican lawmakers joined pro-life activists on Capitol Hill last week to demand that Congress investigate potential illegal abortions in Washington, D.C. (This segment includes several seconds of video showing what abortion is really all about – the killing of innocent human beings. Much more could be shown, though we decided not to show it here. For those who would like to see the entire video from which our excerpt came, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnZ9gVjrGa0





33:10 - John Birch Society Field Coordinator Michael Smart discusses the JBS’s involvement at CPAC.