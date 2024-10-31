ABC "Mistakenly" Airs Election Result Showing Harris Winning PA - The FIX is IN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FIX is IN. Vote harder, plebs!
WNEP Scranton "mistakenly" showed the Pennsylvania results for the 2024 election. The ABC News affiliate called it a "test" run. You'll never guess who they showed winning.
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2024-10-30/abc-mistakenly-airs-election-result-showing-harris-winning-pa
Source https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1851665417137516782
