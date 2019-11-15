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Our Father has made no rules to worship Him
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24 views • November 15, 2019
"NEW WORDS SHALL BE WRITTEN UPON THE SKY...."
As the brightest light in the heavens passed over Earth in 1970, spiritual messengers of God arrived and began to speak through an unconscious man whose death had also just been passed over. They spoke from a town named Globe. Yet their message is for all who will hear.
"We have come for one purpose, to prepare way for the coming of the Messiah upon the Earth. Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming." (Aka, spiritual messengers of God)
Listen, and you shall hear.
Read more about this in “Now is the time of the Cherub. But we bring upon your earth a new Book with wings” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/now-is-the-time-of-the-cherub-but-we-bring-upon-your-earth-a-new-book-with-wings-21a2808edc8a
Here are all the words they spoke that we have recorded: https://smile.amazon.com/Aka-spiritual-messengers-of-God/e/B0189L65NC/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0
As the brightest light in the heavens passed over Earth in 1970, spiritual messengers of God arrived and began to speak through an unconscious man whose death had also just been passed over. They spoke from a town named Globe. Yet their message is for all who will hear.
"We have come for one purpose, to prepare way for the coming of the Messiah upon the Earth. Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming." (Aka, spiritual messengers of God)
Listen, and you shall hear.
Read more about this in “Now is the time of the Cherub. But we bring upon your earth a new Book with wings” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/now-is-the-time-of-the-cherub-but-we-bring-upon-your-earth-a-new-book-with-wings-21a2808edc8a
Here are all the words they spoke that we have recorded: https://smile.amazon.com/Aka-spiritual-messengers-of-God/e/B0189L65NC/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0
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