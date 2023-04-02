Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WEAPONZATION Of The COVID-19 VAXXINE – HOW TO DETOX FROM THE DEADLIEST SHOT IN WORLD HISTORY
248 views
channel image
The Minister of Wellness
Published 21 hours ago |

The Minister Of Wellness, Nathaniel Jordan, gives an uncensored, unfiltered update on the blood path left by the Satanic COVID-19 Vaxxine. More importantly, The Minister provides the exact protocol to DETOX from COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and ALL vaccines.

DONATE if this Health Sermon blessed you - CASH APP - $MinisterofWellness or visit https://theministerofwellness.com/give/

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR EMAIL LIST - https://theministerofwellness.com/subscribe/

The EXACT PARASITE KILLER DETOX Package The Minister Of Wellness Recommends!!! - https://www.zumanutrition.com/?ref=theministerofwellness use the code BLACKHEALTH


Keywords
healthvaccinesdetoxhealth and wellnessminister of wellnessnathaniel jordanthe minister of wellnesscovid-19 vaccinesblack healththe black health preacher

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket