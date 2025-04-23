Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 23, 2025 – Freaky ‘digital ferns’ and Trump’s catastrophic economic warfare against U.S. businesses

- Economic Analysis and Gold Market Predictions (0:00)

- Special Reports and Chemtrails Findings (2:22)

- Behind the Scenes at Brighton Studios (5:58)

- New Golden Rule and Humanitarian Stance (8:24)

- NIH Funding and Israel Boycott (16:44)

- Economic Impact of Trump's Tariffs (19:29)

- Game Theory and China's Economic Strategy (26:25)

- Global Crop Failures and Upcoming Famine (58:45)

- Bright Learn Book Review: "Jabbed" by Brett Wilcox (59:05)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:10:05)

- Economic Impact of Last-Minute Orders from Southeast Asia (1:18:21)

- Chinese Domestic Market Tensions and Unemployment (1:25:18)

- Impact of COVID-19 and Future Economic Collapse (1:27:44)

- Global Crop Losses and Their Economic Implications (1:28:14)

- Interconnected Economic and Environmental Factors (1:38:46)

- Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Their Consequences (1:39:03)

- Regional Crop Losses and Their Impact on Food Security (1:50:53)

- Global Nationalism and Its Impact on Trade (2:00:01)

- Preparation for Future Economic Challenges (2:17:25)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:17:36)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





