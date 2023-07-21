Del BigTree at the HighWire





July 21, 2023





As studies have pointed to the potential for Pfizer’s COVID shot to down regulate recipient’s immune systems, we look at pneumonia through that lens and find possible evidence of a problem. Plus, a new case study may be the first to demonstrate ‘turbo cancer’ after a Pfizer booster in a mouse model.





#TollLikeReceptors #TLR #LeanaWen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html