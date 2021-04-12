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Poetry For Donald Trump For Which You Can Take As Advise Too
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281 views • April 12, 2021
The title basically says it all. It's a short video in the form of poetry and you should take it as advise for yourself as well especially if you love your country and want to do what is right before God.
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