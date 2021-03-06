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(3) How We Got Here - Stop The Tea Party
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30 views • March 06, 2021
The Tea Party movement was in response to the government takeover of healthcare. The grass roots movement filled stadiums and handed Obama the biggest loss of House seats in history.
Losing wouldn't be something the Democrats could live with. Since the Dems knew better and we were just not smart enough to accept their healthcare mess, the Deep State went into action to slow the influence of the Tea Party movement.
This video argues that some of those early tactics were the ground work for what we saw play out during the Trump administration.
The Tea Party didn't go away, it re-emerged in 2016. The Deep State got it's first taste of power and the two battled for over a decade.
Tune in for more episodes.
Losing wouldn't be something the Democrats could live with. Since the Dems knew better and we were just not smart enough to accept their healthcare mess, the Deep State went into action to slow the influence of the Tea Party movement.
This video argues that some of those early tactics were the ground work for what we saw play out during the Trump administration.
The Tea Party didn't go away, it re-emerged in 2016. The Deep State got it's first taste of power and the two battled for over a decade.
Tune in for more episodes.
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