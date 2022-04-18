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5G tower next to a school. Look at the warning signs. Yet it is somehow safe to stay around this tower for hours in the school?
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63 views • April 18, 2022
No one thinks that.
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Protect yourself from 5G and Wifi radiations: https://naturesfrequencies.com/fixmyhealth
For all of those losing their jobs we have launched a very lucrative work from home income as a business partnership with Natures Frequencies
Join us here: https://naturesfrequencies.com/fixmyhealth
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