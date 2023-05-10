House Oversight Committee Press Conference on Investigation into the Biden Family’s Business Schemes

Newly revealed bank records show the Biden family raked in millions from a corrupt foreign influence scheme by way of money laundering through shell LLC's. They took money from Romania, China and others. To take money from our enemies like China to act on their behalf is blatant treason. Joe Biden and the rest of the Biden Crime Family should all be charged for that treachery, for money laundering, bribery, extortion, and much more! They tried to hide over $10,000,,000 in foreign payments they received! How much for "the Big Guy"?

House Oversight revealed the nine Biden family members that received wire transfers from foreign nationals via shell companies were as follows...



1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Related Article: ‘Bombshell’: Newly Revealed Bank Records Show Bidens Profited from Corrupt Foreign Influence Scheme - https://beckernews.com/bombshell-newly-revealed-bank-records-show-bidens-profited-from-corrupt-foreign-influence-scheme-50291

