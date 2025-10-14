BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#XRP #FlashCrash Chart Update ⚡Suspicious Whale Order on Heatmap ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
53 views • 1 day ago

🔍 In today’s video, I break down the major updates I’ve made to my XRP chart following the flash crash on October 10th, which invalidated the previous Elliott Wave Triangle pattern we’ve been tracking.


I also take a deep dive into the XRP heatmaps, revealing something fascinating I discovered — a massive whale order that was filled during the crash. This could provide major insight into where smart money is positioning next.


If you’ve been following my Elliott Wave analysis, this update is crucial — we’re entering a new phase of the market, and the next move could be explosive.


🔹 Topics Covered:

- XRP flash crash breakdown and market reaction

- New Elliott Wave count after invalidation

- Updated support and resistance zones

- Whale accumulation patterns on the heatmap

- Key levels to watch for the next potential breakout


✅ Support my channel, so I can continue to create content by joining my Patreon. Use the code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Journeyman or Master-tier memberships.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong | From his Warhorse Album.

Checkout his music and movies at JohnnyStrong.com


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#elliotwave #xrpnews #xrparmy #xrppriceprediction

Keywords
trumpbitcoinmoneymarketsbtccryptotradingmarket crashdigital currencydigital iddigital moneyxrp
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

00:00– Disclaimer / Music

00:25– Summary & Market Overview

01:09– XRP Chart Analysis (Elliott Wave Update)

06:32– XRP Heatmap Findings (Whale Order Discovery)

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy