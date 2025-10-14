XRP #FlashCrash Chart Update ⚡Suspicious Whale Order on Heatmap ✅

🔍 In today’s video, I break down the major updates I’ve made to my XRP chart following the flash crash on October 10th, which invalidated the previous Elliott Wave Triangle pattern we’ve been tracking.





I also take a deep dive into the XRP heatmaps, revealing something fascinating I discovered — a massive whale order that was filled during the crash. This could provide major insight into where smart money is positioning next.





If you’ve been following my Elliott Wave analysis, this update is crucial — we’re entering a new phase of the market, and the next move could be explosive.





🔹 Topics Covered:

- XRP flash crash breakdown and market reaction

- New Elliott Wave count after invalidation

- Updated support and resistance zones

- Whale accumulation patterns on the heatmap

- Key levels to watch for the next potential breakout





