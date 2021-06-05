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Skipping Stones
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20 views • June 05, 2021
The Creative Process with Chris Pomeroy
is a 3 part video series for kids of all ages. These art lessons involve using what is in abundance and applying our creativity and messaging to that abundance. They cover tool use, re-purposing and creating the future that we want waiting for us when we get there. These videos are free. They were made this spring for art classes, ages 12-18 but I think they are good for any age. Kids are super creative and thirsting to apply their creativity. Home or classroom, these videos inspire and motivate us to think and adapt and create. We are all creative beings. Now is the time we need to kindle that in our children. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goodnesstruthlovefreedom
Thank you so much for your time.
Chris
is a 3 part video series for kids of all ages. These art lessons involve using what is in abundance and applying our creativity and messaging to that abundance. They cover tool use, re-purposing and creating the future that we want waiting for us when we get there. These videos are free. They were made this spring for art classes, ages 12-18 but I think they are good for any age. Kids are super creative and thirsting to apply their creativity. Home or classroom, these videos inspire and motivate us to think and adapt and create. We are all creative beings. Now is the time we need to kindle that in our children. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goodnesstruthlovefreedom
Thank you so much for your time.
Chris
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