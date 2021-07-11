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Our Government Is Trying To Kill Us!!!*
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131 views • July 11, 2021
Jul 10, 2021
Courtesy of Heart Of Jesus
Thank you for watching, please share with as many people as possible!
Forgive the cursing in some of the video clips, I tried to bleep them out, unfortunately it was effecting the content.
Keep looking up brothers and sisters, this world is dying, our God see's this.
Jesus is returning to save - those that belong to Him.
https://iconnectfx.com/view/24431ffa-07e2-eb11-997a-00505682f257
*mirror
Courtesy of Heart Of Jesus
Thank you for watching, please share with as many people as possible!
Forgive the cursing in some of the video clips, I tried to bleep them out, unfortunately it was effecting the content.
Keep looking up brothers and sisters, this world is dying, our God see's this.
Jesus is returning to save - those that belong to Him.
https://iconnectfx.com/view/24431ffa-07e2-eb11-997a-00505682f257
*mirror
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