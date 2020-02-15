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Free Speech Protest in Glasgow 15/02/2020
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13 views • February 14, 2020
Nearest station to George Square is Glasgow Queen Street and the nearest subway station is Buchanan Street. Plenty of buses go into the city centre but do check the bus route to see if the bus will head towards or closest to George Square before heading on the bus. Also, bring rain-proof clothing.
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