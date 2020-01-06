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🚨 Breaking: Iran Threatens Assassination Of Trump & Attack On Whitehouse- #1736 - 6PM
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56 views • January 06, 2020
IRAN has put an $80million bounty on the head of Donald Trump as it vowed to attack the White House. The chilling announcement was broadcast live as millions of Iranians to the streets for the televised funeral of assassinated General Qasem Soleimani. Iran also vowed to ramp up its nukes program as it tonight pulled out of its 2015 nuclear deal.The government announced - as hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Mashhad to mourn General Soleimani - it will no longer abide by any restrictions on its operations put in place by the deal. State TV announced the bounty, saying: “Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump." In response, Trump said America would strike back immediately and possibly "disproportionately" if they acted. Tonight at 9pm EST, Pete Santilli & Ann Vandersteel break a MAJOR INTERNATIONAL NEWS STORY: Link to the news story:Hillary Clinton & Ukrainian Oligarch Shipped Iran Steel Potentially Used For Enrichment Centrifuges
E-Militia Article: 🚨 Breaking: Iran Threatens Assassination Of Trump & Attack On Whitehouse – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/jtEc30q6ZJR


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