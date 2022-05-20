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Of all the 250,000 drugs doctors have at their disposal, NONE, not one are designed to cure anything
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117 views • May 20, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Quack science.
Quack medical education
Quack medicine.
Quack doctors = We are dead ducks
The entire medical system is designed to make money and kill slowly. You pay and you die.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mrx8gzJX5n2r/
Quack science.
Quack medical education
Quack medicine.
Quack doctors = We are dead ducks
The entire medical system is designed to make money and kill slowly. You pay and you die.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mrx8gzJX5n2r/
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