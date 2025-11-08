© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump 'doesn't know much about the world' - Galloway blasted Trump’s talk of “helping” Nigeria by force
♦️ For decades, ISIS-affiliated Boko Haram has slaughtered people in Nigeria - no US president cared, former British MP George Galloway says.
♦️ Yet, the exact same ideology was "received with all honors in the White House" recently.
👉 So, what's the difference? Galloway asks. The answer: It's entirely opportunistic.
"We supported ISIS in Syria but are told to oppose it in Nigeria."
🇷🇺 While Trump threatens Nigeria, Russia is actually fighting ISIS in Mali and Burkina Faso.