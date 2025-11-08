Trump 'doesn't know much about the world' - Galloway blasted Trump’s talk of “helping” Nigeria by force

♦️ For decades, ISIS-affiliated Boko Haram has slaughtered people in Nigeria - no US president cared, former British MP George Galloway says.

♦️ Yet, the exact same ideology was "received with all honors in the White House" recently.

👉 So, what's the difference? Galloway asks. The answer: It's entirely opportunistic.

"We supported ISIS in Syria but are told to oppose it in Nigeria."

🇷🇺 While Trump threatens Nigeria, Russia is actually fighting ISIS in Mali and Burkina Faso.